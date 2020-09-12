Pellerin protesters march from state capitol to governor’s mansion

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Protests in the name of Lafayette native Trayford Pellerin made their way out of Lafayette and to Louisiana’s capital Friday.

Pellerin died from Lafayette Police gunfire three weeks to the day. Authorities say Pellerin had a knife and after multiple attempts to deescalate the situation were unsuccessful they opened fire because Pellerin was approaching a gas station and could have threatened those inside the business.

But those marching for Trayford Pellerin argue that shooting many other police shootings are not justified, and they are asking for the video evidence to prove them right or wrong.

In Baton Rouge, protestors marched all the way from the state capitol to the justice building and the governor’s mansion. Each asked for justice not just for Trayford Pellerin but others who died because of an encounter with law enforcement throughout the state.

“Say their name. Which one.” The words chanted time and time again during the hours of marching, chanting, singing, and speaking

Alton Sterling, Trayford Pellerin, Jairon Brown, and others who died during a police response is the reason dozens met from across the state.

Many wanted changes in the law or police training. “I need the governor to come out here. I need the mayor to come out here. I need the chief of police to come out here,” one woman told the crowd.

The NAACP, ACLU, the Black Panthers Party, and others who felt compelled to join delivered a formal complaint to the attorney general office. The letter aims to reverse a temporary restraining order which is blocking body camera footage from being released or even show to even the family who buried Pellerin Thursday.

The motion was filed in the 15th Judicial District Court today. The entire motion can be downloaded and read below:

“We need the truth. We demand the truth,” Pellerin family attorney Ronald Haley. “The community is a good community. We can handle these things but we cannot handle is when we are being lied to. What we cannot handle is the truth being hidden.”

Activists say the lack of transparency is all too common, and that their argument isn’t black versus white but wrong versus right.

Outside the gates of the governor’s mansion Jamal Taylor, activist with The Village 337 shouted, “We are not your enemy. We are going to show the country how to do this the right way.”

However, others said they are “tired of being tired” because nothing is changing, and they are going to change their behavior if they don’t get results.

New Black Panther Party National Chair Krystal Muhammad warned, “If you’re not going to give us justice peacefully, then you give us no choice to open the doors of anarchy and rebellion. We suggest you honor the demands of these good citizens here or else the anarchy you see in other states is going to be on your doorstep.”

Protestors repeatedly said this would not be the last time they are at this state capitol or other seats of power in municipalities across the state.