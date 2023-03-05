CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on I-10, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D.

LSP said that around 1:45 a.m. on March 5, authorities responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on I-10, just west of LA 3063 in Calcasieu Parish.

The investigation revealed that the pedestrian was walking in the outside lane of travel on I-10 when an unknown westbound vehicle hit him, according to LSP.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. LSP also said that the name of the pedestrian is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call (337) 491-2513.