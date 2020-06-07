Peaceful protest in New Iberia seeks justice and peace

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Protest over the death of George Floyd and police brutality continue in Acadiana.

“50 years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. asked, where do we go from here? We watched George Floyd take his last breath. A father, a brother, a son, a human being, for nine minutes, laid on the ground.

“Lord, we understand we need you in this fight”



Hundreds gathered on the courthouse steps in New Iberia to voice their concerns about police brutality around the world asking for an end to violence once and for all.

Speakers took to the stage asking for peace and justice for everyone.



“We need you and every other person with privilege to stand with us, let them know Black Lives Matter.”

New Iberia Mayor Freddie DeCourt joined in on the peaceful protest, letting his citizens know, he hears them and he stands with them.



“This is history in the making when I see this many people come out. Look at the people, look at the person standing next to you, if we are going to make a difference, it’s because of the people that showed up.”

“They stand with you, they fight racism with you. No one hates a bad cop more than a good cop.”

“Our community is coming together. Our community will pull together.”



To end the night, protestors took to the streets and marched in silence as a sign of solidarity, together and as one.



“As we go forth because there is a cry going out, oh God, for a change and we believe we have been called and there will be a change.”