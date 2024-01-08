OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Every month, News 10 partners with Bob Giles and Giles Automotive to spotlight local residents who pay it forward. This time, News 10’s Sylvia Masters met a local woman who paid it forward to a coworker who she’s been best friends with since the 7th grade.

We met Myrna Benoit and her family randomly, who said she heard of pay it forward before. She thought of her best friend, Tammie Bergeron.

“She needs that surgery and her husband’s truck went out and they had to buy another one. They bought it and the tire broke and came off and that was like $1,000,” said Bergeron.

We then surprised Tammie where she works in Opelousas.

“Well, this will come in handy. Perfect. Absolutely perfect.”

Best friends since the 7th grade, so many memories made, but this one will be unforgettable.

