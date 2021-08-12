Passe Partout: Dr. Scott Hamilton talks about COVID-19 and RSV in children

Dr. Scott Hamilton, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in at Ochsner Lafayette and has over 32 years of experience in the medical field. He answered question regarding cases of COVID and RSV in children.

He explains with the new COVID Delta surge, kids at risk. Compared to previous surges, doctors are seeing more kids with COVID, down to infants with it. Dr. Hamilton said he saw a 5 month old addmited to the hospital with COVID. Most children develop a cough, fever, and feel sick for 3-4 days, but a few get seriously ill and have to be admitted in in Pediatric Intensive Care Units.



RSV is usually a winter virus that makes babies and toddlers sick with cough and sometimes wheezing. During lockdown doctors saw less cases of RSV thanks to COVID mitigation measures. Now in the summer months doctors are seeing more RSV than in the winter.



Doctor Hamilton says it’s back to cleaning hands, wearing masks, social distancing. He adds, get vaccinations!