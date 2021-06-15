Parents remember murdered Lafayette 14-year-old Zaria Garry

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The boy suspected of fatally shooting a 14-year-old Lafayette girl has turned himself. Wednesday, the parents of Zaria Garry share what it means in their recovery after losing her. She was shot in the head last week down the street from her grandmother’s house on North Pierce Street.

Raymond and Brandy Garry were in the hospital from Thursday night to Saturday evening praying for a miracle while their daughter Zaria was on life support. It is the toughest thing they’ve ever done to say goodbye.

Her father, Raymond Garry said, “That was the hurting part just watching her lifeless with the goals that she had.”

Zaria Garry had dreams. The 14-year-old kept busy with track, basketball, and her perfect report card. In fact, she was practicing for the dance team, Thursday, when her mother heard the worst sound down the street.







“When I step out, I see police and an ambulance flying down the street, and I look. That’s mine. That’s my daughter, and I lost it,” Brandy Garry recalled.

Zaria’s suspected killer evaded the law for days but turned himself just hours after Zaria died. Brandy said it starts their healing process, but she wishes she had what the suspect’s mother does.

“She gets to go and see hers. He’s going to be in prison, but she still gets to go see him. She gets to hug him. She gets to hear his voice. I can never,” Brandy said.

Brandy questions what kind of parents would let their 16-year-old carry a gun. Both parents wish their home sees fewer children like Zaria’s killer and more driven kids like her.

“Zaria just loved life, and for a 14-year-old girl she wanted to help the world, make it a better place for all the kids. That’s the positive attitude that I’d like to put out there for all the kids,” Raymond said.

“Be better. Give it 110%. Do positive things,” Brandy said.

“Do what Zaria would?” reporter Neale Zeringue asked.

“Yes,” Brandy said. “Yes,” Raymond repeated.

Brenda said about 80 of Zaria’s friends visited them while they were at the hospital. She is asking them to keep in touch, come visit her, send their photos of their first experiences because she won’t have those anymore from her only daughter.

Some friends of Zaria’s and complete strangers from the Young Leaders of Lafayette Summer Camp have started a GoFundMe for her burial expenses. You can donate here.