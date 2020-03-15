Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Centers restrictions and guidelines in the wake of Coronavirus

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) – Our Lady of Lourdes Medical Centers are preparing for the Coronavirus.

News Ten went to Women’s and Children’s hospital Saturday afternoon.

A large white tent has been set up on the hospital grounds near the emergency room entrance.

The hospital says the tent will be used as a waiting room or for other uses if there is an overflow of patients going to the ER.

Inside the tent, we saw several chairs set up a few feet apart, keeping future patients and visitors at a safe distance from each other.

The hospitals have put in place new rules for visitors and guests.

There will be a limited number of entrances to the hospital in order to screen every visitor.

The entrances will be marked outside of the hospital.

All visitors will be screened based on CDC guidelines.

Patients will be limited to two visitors per day- 12 years or older.

If a patient is in isolation, they are limited to one adult visitor per day.

Anyone with respiratory symptoms is restricted from visiting.

Our Lady of Lourdes released a statement in the wake of the pandemic:

“Our Lady of Lourdes is standing ready to care for the community and ensure the safety of our patients and team members.”

Click here for more information about the Coronavirus and Our Lady of Lourdes.