All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish authorities have arrested a suspect related to a narcotics operation.

Earlier this year, agents of the Metro Narcotics Unit began investigating Tyran McGee for allegedly selling fentanyl pills in the Ouachita Parish area. During the investigation, agents conducted several controlled purchases of fentanyl pills from McGee.

According to authorities, agents executed a search warrant at a residence on South 7th Street in Monroe, La. on Aug. 30. While agents searched the residence, McGee was located in a bathroom closet, hiding from authorities.

During the search, agents said they seized a large amount of fentanyl pills and marijuana. McGee was placed under arrest and charged with 9 counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and two counts of violation of uniform controlled dangerous substances law.

His bond was set at $50,000.