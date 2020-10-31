Sir Sean Connery, the original James Bond actor, has died at age 90.
The BBC reported the news Saturday morning.
The Scottish actor is best known for his role in the James Bond films, starring in seven of them between 1962 and 1983.
Connery was knighted by Queen Elizabeth in 2000.
LATEST STORIES:
- Lafayette Police on scene of shooting
- After the US’s worst week of COVID-19 cases, here’s where your state stands
- Bicyclist hit and killed by vehicle near Eraste Landry and Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette
- US shatters daily COVID record with nearly 100,000 new cases
- Original James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90