Opelousas Police searching for 12-year old who left home without permission Monday afternoon

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 12 year old Jaylon Guillory.

Jaylon was reported as leaving his home on Kim Dr. in Opelousas without permission on January 27, 2020 just after 2:00 P.M.

He was last seen wearing dark colored shorts and a white shirt.

Major Mark Guidry says Jaylon does have a history of leaving home without permission.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500.

