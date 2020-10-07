OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – Opelousas Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead following an alleged robbery.
Chief Martin McLendon tells News 10 this happened in the 400 block of West Landry St.
Witnesses told police that the shooting victim was armed and entered a room where a card game was being played. They told the people inside to “give it up.”
McLendon says a shot was fired, killing the person.
One person is in custody for questioning.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
Opelousas Police investigating deadly shooting following alleged robbery
