One person dead following overnight apartment fire on Mimosa Place

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) -- Should Carencro split into districts? It was the question posed to the council and community in a town hall Monday night.

Ahead of Carencro's last election and in the time following, people have recommended changing to what almost every other municipality in the parish is doing: representation by district. Currently, the Carencro City Council is elected "At-Large" and all 5 seats are filled with the candidates with the highest votes, and it looks like it will stay that way.