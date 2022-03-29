Watch LIVE at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The countdown to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s comeback celebration continues, with Tuesday marking the one-month-out point. Event organizers will meet with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor Latoya Cantrell ahead of the festival on Tuesday.

Those in attendance include:

Producer/Director Quint Davis

Governor John Bel Edwards

Mayor Latoya Cantrell

Kristin Sanders, Assistant Secretary of LA Office of Cultural Development

Stephen Perry, President/CEO of New Orleans & Co.

Colette Hirstius, Senior Vice President-Gulf of Mexico, Shell

David Francis, President of New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation

Music by Kinfolk Brass Band with special guest Kermit Ruffins

Jazz Fest kicks off on Friday, April 29, and runs until Sunday, May 8.

Watch the press briefing LIVE at 1 p.m.