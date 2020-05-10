1  of  2
List coronavirus mitigation curfews across Acadiana School lunch distribution locations and times
One killed, two kids injured in shooting on Silver St. in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — One person is dead and two juveniles are injured after shots were fired on the 400 block of Silver St. in New Iberia at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night (May 9).

According to New Iberia Police Capt. John Babin, the victim of the shooting — who is not being publicly identified — was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Two juveniles who live in a residence near where the shooting occurred were injured after stray bullets entered their home. The injuries to the juveniles were not life-threatening. They were taken to the hospital by family members and were treated for their injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

