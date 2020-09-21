UPDATE: Surveillance video shows deadly Rayne shooting

UPDATE, 10:00 p.m.: Family says the victim was Dalvin Washington. He was visiting a few of his children Arceneaux drive before he was shot in the arm and back. He died on the way to the hospital.

UPDATE, 3:42 p.m.: Rayne Police confirmed to News 10 the person who was shot has died, making the shooting into a homicide investigation.

ORIGINAL POST: RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — One person was found with multiple gunshot wounds after a shooting at the intersection of Arceneaux Drive and The Boulevard, according to Rayne Police.

Rayne Police officers were dispatched at around 12:17 p.m. today, Monday, Sept. 21. The victim was taken to a local hospital, but their condition was unknown as of this afternoon.

Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly said detectives are interviewing witnesses and processing the scene for evidence. An arrest is expected in the near future and the investigation is continuing at this time.