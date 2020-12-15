SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – One person is dead following a house fire in Scott.
According to the Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier, the fire broke out just after midnight at a home in the 200 block of Roger Road.
At this time, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Lafayette Fire Department are investigating what caused the fire.
Sonnier says drivers should avoid the area this morning due to equipment blocking the roadway during the ongoing investigation.
We will continue to follow this developing story.
One dead in overnight house fire in Scott
