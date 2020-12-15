One dead in overnight house fire in Scott

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- Lafayette firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the 600 block of Poydras St., according to Lafayette Fire Department Public Information Officer Alton Trahan.

As of 9:20 a.m. this morning, Trahan said investigators were unsure if the home was occupied. There are no injuries reported. While the fire was reported as under control, the home has sustained severe damage.