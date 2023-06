LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — This afternoon the Lake Charles Fire Department said they responded to a crude oil tank fire at the Calcasieu Refining Company.

Authorities say a shelter-in-place order was mandated for Tank Farm Road and a mandatory evacuation area was established around Calcasieu Refining. A mandatory evacuation was also put into place for Graywood.

More details will be released as they become available.