Officials confirm Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun on movie set, victims identified

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) The former head of Lafayette NAACP and community activist Marja Broussard issued a statement, following the announcement of Lafayette Interim Police Cheif Wayne Griffin being placed on administrative leave:

"I’d like to commend the woman who came forth with her sexual harassmentcomplaint against police chief Wayne Griffin. We know decisions like this aredifficult, but she is proving herself to be an example to others in ourcommunity. No one should be subjected to unwanted sexual advances in theworkplace. It took a lot of courage to come forth, putting her job andreputation on the line. We pray that she and her family will continue to rise upduring this difficult but empowering time.The Josh Guillory administration has attacked female, black and marginalizedpeople throughout this year and a half that he has been mayor. Tuesdayevening the Guillory regime denied knowledge of wrongdoing on the part ofnewly appointed chief Wayne Griffin. Another lie! A complaint was initiallyfiled on Monday, which is why I was able to boldly confront Mayor Guilloryabout the sexual harassment allegations during Tuesday’s council meeting.Denial is always a tactic of entities who do not wish to be transparent, but it isimperative for law enforcement agencies in the United States, Louisiana, andLafayette, to promote transparency and trust with the community theysupposedly protect and serve. For Chief Griffin and Josh Guillory to deny theallegations, the allegations referenced during the council meeting…well,obviously honesty and trust are not their concern. We celebrate the bravesteps taken by this, as yet, un-named woman and condemn the cowardlyactions of this administration.Mayor Guillory, why fire, with impunity, an honest, upstanding chief likeThomas Glover? Is this a continuation of your attack upon the Black andBrown communities as you align yourself with people who only tell you whatyou want to hear? As I expressed at the city council meeting, this is the laststraw! We will not allow you to tear down our community while we remainsilent. You and your cronies will be called out every time you terrorize ourpeople while basking in white privilege. We will fight for our children and ourelderly so they do not have to live in a community that is seen through thedystopian lens of the likes of Mayor Josh Guillory.SHAME, SHAME, SHAME ON YOU JOSH GUILLORY."