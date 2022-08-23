CUT OFF, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Lafourche Parish that left one person dead on Tuesday.

According to the LSP Twitter page, officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of W. 133rd Street in Cut Off around 12 p.m.

The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies responded to the incident alongside the Port Fourchon Harbor Police Department. When they arrived, the LPSO says a male suspect started shooting at first responders.

Deputies say an officer with Harbor Police then returned fire, striking and killing the suspect. The officer was uninjured in the exchange.

The suspect was later identified as 32-year-old Geraldo Reyes.

“Anytime somebody’s life is in danger—like I said, when they arrived at the scene, they were being fired upon at that point return as well,” LSP Trooper Ross Brennan told WGNO. “As far as a protocol it depends on individual departments as far as if there are administrative leave, things like that, but that’s up to that individual department and what their policies states.”

LSP is the leading agency in the investigation which remains active and open. Troopers are asking the public to avoid the area as detectives continue to gather information. No further information is available at this time.