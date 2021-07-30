Ochsner Health System braces as Delta variant preys on the unvaccinated

(KLFY)- Dr. Amanda Logue with Ochsner Health System says just weeks ago their system had ten COVID patients.

Friday, they’re at 97.

“There is a sharp rise and we don’t see the ceiling yet which is the scary part,” Logue adds.

Hospitals are reeling from the effects of Louisiana’s fourth COVID surge.

Within the Ochsner system, Dr. Logue says the more transmissible Delta strain, ripping through communities, is causing the hospitals to adjust normal, everyday operations.

Logue continues, “This is making us look at surge plans and shift resources.”

Louisiana recorded its highest number of new confirmed cases on record this week.

The fourth wave of the pandemic also led to a sharp increased in hospitilzations.

“We are postponing elective procedures. Beds are at a premium,” explains Logue.

Dr. Logue says the majority of patients presenting with symptoms are unvaccinated.

She says, however, vaccination rates in Region 4 have increased.

“As much as we want to see vaccines increase, the concern is that is takes several weeks for protection. We don’t have that,” says Logue.

And as the press conference came to a close, Dr. Logue shares a message with Acadiana.

“Gatherings need to stop. We have to act like a year ago. We won’t be able to sustain the volume if it continues to spread as fast as it is,” Logue declares.