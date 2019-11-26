O.M.V. reopens Monday after cyber attack; some systems still down

Live Now
The Lafayette Office of Motor Vehicles reopened Monday after being struck by a cyber attack.

The state’s technology office said the cyber attack hit 10 percent of state servers.

The state did not lose any data but had to shut down the O.M.V. to repair the servers, causing big crowds at the O.M.V. Monday.

“We knew there was going to be a line because most offices were closed last week,” a person in line at the O.M.V. said.

By noon, people said they were able to get in and out of the O.M.V. within 15 minutes.

Although the office is now open, the services it can provide at this time are limited.

While most people had no problem registering a vehicle and acquiring a license, others said the O.M.V. could not help them because some systems are still down.

“I’ve been here four times. I’ve been at the state police three times. I’ve been to express just this morning trying to get a release tag to get my vehicle. Because the system is down, they can’t give us a tag,” Dustin DeJean of Lafayette said.

While some of the infected software is still being repaired, state police are asking people to hold non-critical O.M.V. business until the system is fully stabilized.

The Lafayette O.M.V. is only one of eight offices around the state that opened Monday.

An O.M.V. representative says it’s unknown when they will reopen smaller branches.

