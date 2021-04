Northwestern State University soon will be looking for new leadership.

Dr. Chris Maggio, the school’s current president, on Friday announced his retirement.

According to reports, his last day will be July 1.

Maggio became president in January 2017 and has been with the university as a member of staff, faculty and administration for 33 years. Maggio says retiring will allow him to spend more time with family and friends.

He says he also plans to explore new opportunities.