NOPD: Images of 4 escaped youths from Juvenile Justice Intervention Center

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department released images of four adolescent males that they reported escaped from custody on Wednesday afternoon and are still on the run.

According to the report, the four youths made their escape from the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center at 4:45 pm. The NOPD’s Third District and Special Operations Division officers are working in a support capacity with JJIC personnel to locate the juveniles.

Robert Brown (Photo: NOPD/JJIC)

Quinton Washington (Photo: NOPD/JJIC)

Nelson Banks (Photo: NOPD/JJIC)

Donovan Davis (Photo: NOPD/JJIC)

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these four juvenile subjects is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.