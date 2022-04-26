NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, April 26, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the French Quarter.

According to NOPD, the victim was a child who was shot in the 400 block of Burgundy.

Police told WGNO the child was a 3-year-old girl.

WGNO’s Anna McAllister was on the scene.

According to witnesses, they say they saw and heard a man run out of a building on the 400 block of Burgundy with a girl in his arms bleeding.

Police have detained the little girl’s teenage brothers who are 19 and 17 years old.

Eyewitnesses told WGNO that they heard the one brother say “help my sister, help my sister! It fell, it fell!”

It’s unclear what they were referring to what fell at the time, but police said the shooting happened inside of a home where the family was staying.

Additional information has not been released.

WGNO will keep the story updated as more information becomes available.