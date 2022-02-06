NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department reported the arrest of 18-year-old Tyrese Harris in an unarmed carjacking investigation that left a woman hospitalized on Feb. 1.

The incident occurred before 3 p.m. when Harris allegedly jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off while the owner of the vehicle, a 45-year-old woman, was pumping gas on the passenger side at the Costco fuel station located in the 3800 block of South Carrollton Avenue.

NOPD reported that the victim tried to hold onto the vehicle, but was rolled over and knocked unconscious in the process. She was transported to a hospital for injuries to her face and arm.

The NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad (VOWS) and the U.S. Marshals arrested Harris in the 1500 block of Milton Street on Sunday without incident.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.