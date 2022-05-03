NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Fire Department began investigating a fire that broke out on Steamboat Natchez Tuesday night.

According to NOFD, the fire was reported shortly after 8 p.m.

The first company arrived on the scene of 7300 Jourdan Rd. at 8:10 pm. and found heavy smoke exiting the boat.

Firefighters were able to reach the seat of the fire quickly.

NOFD reported that the firefighters onboard aggressively attacked the fire while operating in extremely hazardous conditions.

Crews were able to control the fire by 9 p.m. and keep it confined to the engine room according to NOFD.

Reports show workers on-site notified NOFD that crews were torching switchgear panels in the engine room earlier in the day which resulted in the fire.

There were no injuries reported.