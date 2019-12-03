Live Now
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: December 3, 2019

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – Here’s some of today’s top stories to know before you head out the door:

A Jennings man was killed last night while walking along U.S. Highway 90. State Police say he was struck by an SUV. The crash remains under investigation.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office announced seven drug related arrests they made recently. Sheriff K.P. Gibson said even though they don’t make a drug related arrest everyday, it’s very important they get the details right, so they can get these drugs off the streets.

A Vermilion Parish man plead guilty Monday to two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of vehicular negligent injury. This comes over a year after 20-year old Tyler Meaux collided with a vehicle on Highway 167 while intoxicated. Two passengers were killed and two passengers were severely injured.

In the midst off employee layoffs and program closures for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, the City-Parish Council will consider two ordinances today to fund Sheriff operations.

Mayor-President-Elect, Josh Guillory, named his new Chief Administrative Officer. Economic development executive Beth Guidry will take on the roll. She has served as executive director of the Saint Martin Economic Development Authority for 16 years.

Louisiana native, Dan Brouillette, has been named the new Secretary of the Department of Energy. Brouillette was confirmed with a 70-15 vote.

The annual medicare open enrollment period ends this Saturday, December 7. You can join a new medicare advantage or supplement plan or to choose a stand-alone prescription drug plan.

Self-defense instructors Julianna Porche of JNP Fight or Flight and Sensei Stacey of Acadiana Karate teach women defense techniques to protect themselves in harmful situations.

Cyber Monday is one of the biggest shopping days of the year. With everyone shopping online and sharing their credit card information over the Internet, experts want to remind everyone of potential dangers.

It’s a frosty morning across Acadiana with temps in the 30’s as we stay quiet today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the lower 60’s.

