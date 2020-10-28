New video of Crowley police chase ending in deadly crash

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) — Startling new viewer video of a police chase under active investigation shows what barreled through Downtown Crowley a week ago.

Dashcam footage shows a close call on October 22 which could have taken the bystander’s life.

The chase deep within the city of Crowley started on the outskirts of town. Acadia Parish Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals pursued Dustin Magnon (23) of Rayne. He was being sought on multiple warrants, including attempted second-degree murder, 11 counts of simple burglary, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, among other charges.

Sheriff KP Gibson said Magnon had been fleeing law enforcement for months, “Someone who is wanted for a violent crime is definitely a threat to society, and as far as to get him off the road, that’s one thing that we focus on.”

As the driver ignored speed limits, traffic signs, and officer instructions, assisting Crowley Police tried to box in Magnon, but he drove towards them head-on, and that’s when bullets started to fly.

Authorities say some rounds from Crowley Police hit the side of Magnon’s vehicle, but neither Magnon nor his passenger, Ashley Sonnier (31).

“I pray to God that myself nor anybody that works for me has to make that decision,” Sheriff Gibson stated about the open shooting investigation. “Should you or shouldn’t you not fire is very difficult because that individual has to feel that either his life, or a law enforcement officer’s life, or the life of the citizens is in danger.”

Heading Westbound on Sixth Street, Magnon sideswiped the truck seen in the dashcam footage at a great speed. The video shows Magnon lost control clipping a utility pole and going airborne. Sonnier was ejected from the passenger seat and later died from her injuries at a Lafayette hospital. Magnon tried to continue fleeing on foot, but U.S. Marshals intercepted him.

“It’s not an easy day for anybody,” Gibson lamented. “I mean the goal is to get the bad guy, and the goal is also hopefully not to lose their life, and unfortunately on that day because of his actions, his resisting, his driving, and his fleeing, it led to this young lady losing her life.”

Ashely Sonnier was buried Monday, Oct. 26. Because of her death, Dustin Magnon faces manslaughter charges as well as aggravated fleeing.

Dustin Magnon (23)

Ashley Sonnier (31)

Both the police shooting and crash investigations remain open awaiting toxicology results and determine if the officers were justified. Sheriff Gibson said his office requested Louisiana State Police take over the officer-involved shooting investigation, but they denied the request since no person was struck by a bullet.