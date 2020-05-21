New unemployment claims down in Louisiana

The Louisiana Workforce Commission says the number of new people filing for unemployment insurance dropped last week.

For the week ending on May 16th, there were 28,545 claims. The previous week, ending May 9th, there were 40,125 claims. According to LWC, the four-week moving average of initial claims went down to 46,438. Last week’s average was 62,283.

However, continued unemployment claims increased slightly to 326,504. Last week’s continued claims were 325,136. The four-week moving average of continued claims went up to 315,578. Last week’s average was 295,526.

Click here for the latest on national unemployment claims