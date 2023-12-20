NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — Inaccurate readings, duplicate citations and tickets, as well as faulty calibration; citizens in New Iberia make their frustrations known about speed cameras in schools zones.

Residents in New Iberia packed a recent council meeting to express their frustrations about the newly installed speed cameras in a few school zones. Concerns about safety and people speeding around schools sparked the idea of speed cameras being placed.

But since the camera’s installation, people have received mailed warnings, tickets and citations charging fines for speeding they say they were not doing. Tyler Galentine, one of the citizens who has been vocal about the cameras being inaccurate says there is no point in relying on the cameras to ensure safety because people will either still speed, or not pay the fines

“But as people were saying that the camera isn’t going to stop anything,” said Galentine. “Some people are never going to pay their tickets and some people are just going to fly through anyway. So that’s not safety.”

With claims and recorded proof of being incorrectly calibrated, issuing duplicate tickets and even capturing vehicles not in use during the time and dates recorded, others say instead of using cameras to enforce safer driving, police officers should be monitoring the area.

“If you put a police officer out there with blue lights, those people will slow down,” said a New Iberia resident.

New Iberia’s Chief of Police Todd D’albor addressed everyone’s concerns by saying the purpose of the speed cameras is to get people to drive slower.

He says because the city council and his department has received many complaints and have listened to the public, officials along with blue line, the operator of the cameras, have decided to waive every ticket and citation that has been mailed out. D’albor says if anyone has already paid their ticket or fine, they will receive their money back.

“We have decided to do along with blue line is we’re going to initiate to where everything has been issued at this point is a warning. So anybody that has paid or mailed in payment, you will get reimbursed,” said D’albor.

The council addressed everyone’s concerns by saying Jan. 8 is when the ticketing system will go into full effect. Until then, any citation or warning they receive will be waived

