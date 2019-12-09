Live Now
New Iberia Police name suspect in deadly S. Corine St. shooting

(Photo Courtesy: New Iberia Police Department)

NEW IBERIA, LA. (KLFY) – The New Iberia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect connected to a deadly shooting over the weekend.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Dominic Lamar George, who is wanted in connection to the shooting that happened at the intersection S. Corine and Lombard Streets early Sunday morning.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

George faces multiple charges, including First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, Illegal Use of a Weapon, Illegal Carrying of Weapon, and Home Invasion and Theft charges that are unrelated to this shooting.

Captain John Babin says anyone with information on George’s whereabouts is asked to call the New Iberia Police Department at (337) 369-2306 or Iberia Crime Stoppers at 364-TIPS.

