NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Two people are dead after a shooting happened late Thursday night in New Iberia.
Police responded to the 700 block of Mississippi Street at approximately 9:45 p.m.
Sargeant Daesha Hughes tells News 10 that officers found two male victims unresponsive when they arrived at the scene.
Investigators are working the case as a double homicide.
Hughes says no suspects have been identified at this time.
This is a developing story
New Iberia Police investigating Double Homicide on Mississippi Street
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Two people are dead after a shooting happened late Thursday night in New Iberia.