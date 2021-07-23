New Iberia Police investigating Double Homicide on Mississippi Street

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Two people are dead after a shooting happened late Thursday night in New Iberia.

Police responded to the 700 block of Mississippi Street at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Sargeant Daesha Hughes tells News 10 that officers found two male victims unresponsive when they arrived at the scene.

Investigators are working the case as a double homicide.

Hughes says no suspects have been identified at this time.

This is a developing story

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar