New Iberia McDonalds locations hosting Hiring Day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – With the economy slowly getting back on track Miller Management is aiming to hire 100 new Team Members and 20 Managers over the next couple weeks.

They have high hopes to meet their ambitious goal to help kick start the local economy with a Hiring Day at our Center St and Main St restaurants.

A career with the Golden Arches offers the employees of today more.

McDonald’s provides world class customer service and restaurant experience that you can take with you for life, they are always committed to being America’s best first job!

They offer an array of benefits including Archways to Opportunity which awards a yearly $2,500 in college tuition assistance, flexible schedules, the opportunity for advancement, free shift meals as well as a national 30% off employee discount.

Members of the Iberia Parish community are encouraged to attend our Hiring Day event for onsite interviews with a hiring decision made within 24 hours.

They are hiring to staff four New Iberia restaurants to keep pace with the increased demand for Quick Service meals with more and more people reentering the workplace