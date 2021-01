ST. MARTIN PARISH, La., – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday night, near Parks on Grand Bois Road.

This comes after a night of strong storms moving through the Acadiana region late Wednesday night, bringing with them, damage for parts of St. Martin Parish.

We have reports of damage from last night’s storm. We’re told it’s spread from Parks to Breaux Bridge.

We are currently working on gathering more information.