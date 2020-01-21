Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

National Park Service offers free days

Top Stories

The National Park Service will be offering five free days for people to check out parks that typically cost money to enter.

by: Emily Yinger

Posted: / Updated:

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The National Park Service is offering five free days in 2020 for people to come out and enjoy the parks.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was the first day of 2020 for people to come out and enjoy some of the national parks for free.

“Well we try to pick different days throughout the year to give people the opportunity to experience their national parks at different times mainly seasons,” said Carrie Andresen Park Ranger at Catoctin Mountain Park.

The National Park Service designates five days of the year as free days for the public to visit the national parks that regularly charge an entrance fee. There are 400 total national parks in the United States and for 111 of those, there is a charge for entry.

“The parks look different at those times of the year you can see different animals different flowers and have a different experience,” said Andresen.

Other free national park days will be offered April 18, August 25, September 26, and November 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

39°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Generally clear skies. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

41°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Generally clear. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

37°F Clear Feels like 31°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
31°F Generally clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
31°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

40°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
30°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories