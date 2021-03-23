MOST WANTED: Massachusetts man wanted for alleged sexual assault of a minor has ties to Louisiana, police say

(KLFY) Massachusetts State Police is seeking information related to fugitive, Alexander Keen Grant.

According to police, Grant is wanted for an alleged sexual assault that occurred in Yarmouth.

Police say an investigation determined that Grant provided alcohol to an underage victim and then committed the assault while the victim was intoxicated.

He was charged with statutory rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over but did not show up for a court date in Barnstable Superior Court and a warrant for his arrest was issued, police said.

Grant is known to have ties in several different states, including Louisiana, police said.

Additionally, police say, he is an avid boater who typically goes by his middle name Keen.

Grant is 49-years-old, 5’11” and approximately 200 lbs with light brown hair and blue eyes, however, he may be altering his appearance by changing the length, color, and style of his hair, and he may have grown a beard, police say.

Anyone with information as to Grant’s whereabouts is asked to call Massachusetts State Police at 1-800-527-8873.