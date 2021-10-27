10/27/2021 Morning Rush: Governor John Bel Edwards lifted the statewide mask mandate

Today’s Morning Rush Headlines include:

  • Governor John Bel Edwards lifted the statewide mask mandate
  • FDA advisory committee endorsed Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5-11
  • Theft suspect back in custody after being chased on foot
  • Should the chief be elected or remain appointed by the mayor-president?
  • A christian school, medical center and community program in Gressier, Haiti is celebrating ten years of service to the Gresssier community.
  • This is the last weekend to walk Acadiana’s Fright Trail

