Morgan City man arrested on juvenile sex crime charges

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) — A Morgan City man ended up behind bars Wednesday after being accused of sex crimes with a juvenile.

Joseph M. Madison, Jr., 20, of Morgan City, faces charges of first-degree rape, indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor, according to Morgan City Police.

Detectives received the complaint Wednesday and obtained an arrest warrant for Madison. He was located at his residence and arrested without incident. He has been booked into the Morgan City Jail.