A tropical wave moving into Texas will continue to throw tropical showers and storms into Acadiana this Tuesday. Rain chances are back at 50% with showers already pushing into the coastal regions this morning. A few squally storms are possible today as they will produce heavy rains and gusty winds.

Otherwise, conditions outside remain warm and very humid. The mostly cloudy skies and rainfall should keep temperatures below normal as highs are only expected to reach the mid to upper 80s.