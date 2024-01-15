LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Martin Luther King commemorative program is still scheduled to take place on Monday night.

The Martin Luther King commemorative program is still scheduled to take place at the MKL Recreation Center at 6 p.m., located at 309 Cora Street, Lafayette, La.

The program will also be available for viewing via television access or through other remote access. Cox communications Channel 16 and LUS Fiber Channel 4 will air the program.

Live streams of the program can be viewed here.

