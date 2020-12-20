Mitch McConnell: ‘More help is on the way’

(KLFY) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has just announced that Congress has reached an agreement on a new stimulus package for the American people.
Congress has agreed on a stimulus deal reportedly that would give $600 checks to Americans and provide funds for small businesses.
The deal is reportedly a $900 billion relief package.
BREAKING: As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own.— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 20, 2020
Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way.