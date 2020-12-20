Mitch McConnell: ‘More help is on the way’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks after meeting with Senate Republicans, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

(KLFY) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has just announced that Congress has reached an agreement on a new stimulus package for the American people.

Congress has agreed on a stimulus deal reportedly that would give $600 checks to Americans and provide funds for small businesses.

The deal is reportedly a $900 billion relief package.