MISSING FOR 13 YEARS: Livingston Parish Police still searching for missing woman

Sheriff: "This is one of those cases that sticks with you."

HOLDEN, La. (BRPROUD) – ‘It has been 13 years and we still don’t know what happened to Barbara Blount. We continue to work with the Blount family & to follow new leads. But, we need your help,’ says Sheriff Jason Ard.

71-year-old Barbara Blount went missing on Friday, May 2, 2008.

Authorities and the family of the missing woman are still asking this question, what Happened to Barbara Blount?

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is providing all the information they have about this missing persons case.

58-year old Barbara Blount went missing mid-day from her home: 35580 Hwy 1036, Holden

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was alerted that evening.

Once on scene, we learn:

​No signs of forced entry.

The back door was open.

Pots were stacked on her kitchen floor. We know she intended to clean that day.

Valuables were left in the residence in plain view. No appearance of a robbery

Appears as though someone lured her from her residence. Someone she knew?

Torrential rain storm hampered efforts that day & days that followed. Whole area was covered with water.

Her vehicle was located approximately a quarter mile north of her residence. It was parked on a hunting club road in a wooded area.

​It rained so much, water covered the floor board.​

​We canvassed the entire area.

We interviewed everyone with a possible connection to Blount.

Law enforcement partners – including LSP and FBI – helped us chase every lead.

Volunteers helped us search the area.

We searched waterways & wooded areas.

Sheriff says, ‘It’s frustrating. What happened to her? This is one of those cases that sticks with you. I think we all – including the family – just want answers and we don’t intend to stop until we get some.‘

LPSO is giving this description of Barbara Blount:

Hair: Brownish Grey

Eyes: Green

Height: 5’7”

Weight: 150 lbs.

If you have any information on the location of Barbara Blount, please call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).