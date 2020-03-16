1  of  2
Diocese of Lafayette suspends all Masses until April 13, lays out new directives
McDonald’s USA will close seating areas in restaurants due to outbreak

National

McDonald’s will close its seating areas to the public in all of its restaurants, the company said in a statement.

Restaurants will shift business to drive-in pick-up windows and walk-in takeout orders. 

Here’s what McDonald’s USA said in the statement:

“To align with increasing regulations throughout the country, effective at the close of business today, McDonald’s USA company-owned restaurants will close seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, and shift our focus to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery.”

