McDonald’s USA will close seating areas in restaurants due to outbreak

McDonald’s will close its seating areas to the public in all of its restaurants, the company said in a statement.
Restaurants will shift business to drive-in pick-up windows and walk-in takeout orders.
Here’s what McDonald’s USA said in the statement:
“To align with increasing regulations throughout the country, effective at the close of business today, McDonald’s USA company-owned restaurants will close seating areas, including the use of self-service beverage bars and kiosks, and shift our focus to serving customers through Drive-Thru, walk-in take-out and McDelivery.”