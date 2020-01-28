Live Now
Man in critical condition after Duson home invasion leads to shooting

DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened during a home invasion.

Authorities say it happened at approximately 10:40 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of Bopamo lane in Duson.

One male victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

This is a developing story.

