DUSON, La. (KLFY) – Detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened during a home invasion.
Authorities say it happened at approximately 10:40 p.m. Monday night in the 300 block of Bopamo lane in Duson.
One male victim was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.
This is a developing story.
Man in critical condition after Duson home invasion leads to shooting
