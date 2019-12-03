Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Man arrested on drug charges including possession of 12 pints of promethazine

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

According to Jeff Davis Parish Officials, 22-year-old Elliot Lee Weber was arrested and booked into the parish jail Tuesday morning on drug charges.

Officials say Deputies were patrolling I-10 and stopped Weber’s vehicle for a traffic violation. They say when deputies approached the vehicle and while speaking to the driver, they noticed the smell of marijuana. 

A consent to search was obtained from the vehicle owner and the search revealed marijuana and 12 pints of promethazine

Weber was arrested on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of CDS I Marijuana over 28 grams and possession of a legend drug.

Two additional occupants, 21-year-old Bryan Anthony Cain and 21-year-old Darius Lemark Rixner were cited and released for simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F A few clouds. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
55°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories