JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A man has been arrested after reaching 128 miles per hour on I-10 in Jeff Davis Parish, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office (JDPSO).

Marc Anthony Stewart, 33, of Houston, Tx., was booked into the parish jail for speeding, aggravated flight from an officer, and possession of marijuana, according to JDPSO.

JDPSO said that on Feb. 24, deputies responded to I-10 eastbound to assist with a traffic stop.

As Deputies got onto I-10 near milepost 54, a gray Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Stewart, passed at 94 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone.

JDPSO said that Stewart continued accelerating to 98 miles per hour near milepost 57. He then moved to the left lane and accelerated to 113 miles per hour.

Stewart then exited I-10 and ran a stop sign. JDPSO said that he then entered the on-ramp and the eastbound travel lanes again, reaching speeds of 128 miles per hour.

JDPSO also said that Stewart forced vehicles off the interstate and at least one truck into the median.

Stewart then exited I-10 at milepost 76 and drove into a ditch, according to JDPSO.

As Stewart was taken into custody, deputies observed a clear plastic bag containing marijuana, JDPSO said.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.