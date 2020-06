(KLFY) When the power is out, using a generator can be important.

But, LUS says improper use of a generator is a hazard to you, and linemen working on power lines.

To be safe, they recommended you hire a qualified electrician to install a manual transfer switch to isolate the home’s electrical system.

The manual transfer switch will prevent the generator from pushing electricity out into the utility lines and it will protect the generator once power is restored.