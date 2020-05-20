300 in Lafayette fall into homelessness the last two months; how you can help with utilities

UPDATE: LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The pandemic has caused thousands of Lafayette Utilities System customers to fall behind on their bills. According to the company, customers facing disconnects $1.2M in late payments.

Although some help will head the way of those in need of utility assistance, much more is needed.

“This is our community. These are our people, and we have had over 300 people fall into homelessness in the last two months, 111 children,” stated CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana Kim Boudreaux.

She said a homeless crisis is on the way Tuesday’s Lafayette City and Parish Councils emergency joint meeting.

“We have about 750 homeless people in Acadiana,” Boudreaux added. “We have 80 homeless shelter beds in Lafayette. You do the math.”

Not only are there not enough for the beds for the problem, but according to Lafayette Utilities System there’s not enough money for the problem that is coming.

Lowell Duhon, LUS’ interim director said, “4,295 (customers) are subject to disconnect. These are 60 day and over accounts.”

With the 60 day hold on disconnections expired, LUS is working on payment plans for the one-point-two million dollars owed.

District 3 City Councilwoman Liz Hebert identified $200K within Community Development to redirect as a start; however, Wednesday Lafayette Mayor-President Guillory admitted, “More help is still needed.”

With a single donation, Guillory promised $5,000 to LUS’ Share the Light program which brings in about $40,000 a year to assist people with their utilities.

“This is a critical time in our community, so every dollar helps,” urged Guillory.

You can add recurring donations to your monthly bill or dial 311-2 to get more information on one-time donations.

During Lafayette Consolidated Government’s press briefing, Guillory urged resident who can afford it to make a donation to contribute to LUS’ Share the Light payment assistance program.

Learn how you can donate here.

