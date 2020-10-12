LUS at 8 a.m.: Power restored to 83% of affected customers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette Utility System (LUS) reported progress overnight, restoring power to an additional 1,700 customers. That means power has been restored to 83% of customers affected by Hurricane Delta as of 8 a.m. this morning.

Roughly 8,200 customers remain without power.

“We understand how disruptive and inconvenient the outages are and continue to thank everyone for patience while LUS, its mutual aid workers and contractors diligently work to complete the restoration,” said LUS Public Information Specialist Alex Antonowitsch.

He also noted that line crews and tree trimming crews will be working in neighborhoods and in roadways, and he asked that the public keep a safe distance for safety.

To report an outage, call (337) 291-9200 or if you see a downed power line or equipment, call (337) 291-5700.