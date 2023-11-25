BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – LSU fell behind by as much as 10 points against Texas A&M, but the Tigers eventually got going on both sides of the ball to win their ninth game of the season, 42-30.

The Aggies used time-consuming drives 17- and 13- and another 13-play drive to keep the ball away from LSU’s Heisman contender quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Malik Nabers became the career all-time receptions leader with his 184th catch as an LSU Tiger surpassing Wendell Davis’ previous record.

LSU has now won 10 of their 13 matchups vs A&M since the Aggies joined the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers now await their bowl fate, as the SEC Championship Game will feature Alabama vs Georgia.

